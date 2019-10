The trail in Canfield Township will be closed between Western Reserve Road and State Route 446

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A two-mile portion of the MetroParks Bikeway will be closed for repairs starting on Wednesday.

During the project, the trail will not be accessible from Western Reserve Road, Leffingwell Road, State Route 446 or the MetroParks Farm trailhead.

Mill Creek MetroParks did not specify when the trail will reopen.