YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Mahoning Avenue is closed from Bouquet to North Bon Air avenues due to a single-vehicle crash on the West Side.

The crash occurred near the corner of Rhoda and Mahoning avenues shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, one person is in critical condition and another is in stable condition.

According to our photographer at the scene, half of the vehicle is in the CVS parking lot, the other in the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles’ parking lot.

Bon Air, Wesley, Rhoda, Matta and Bouquet avenues have limited access to Mahoning Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.