BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) - Trumbull County officials are working out the "kinks" to get people moving through the drive-thru vaccination clinic at the fairgrounds faster.

People waited in line for hours to get to the vaccine distribution point this week. Trumbull County Fair Board President Bud Rodgers says they'll be setting up tents outside the old fire station.That'll increase the number of vaccine lanes from one to three.