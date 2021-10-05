Portion of I-76 closed due to crash

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A portion of Interstate 76 was closed due to a crash Tuesday night.

The portion closed was between State Route 225 and State Route 534. The accident involved a semi truck with no trailer and happened sometime before 8:30 p.m.

Ohio State Highway Patrol were on scene.

As of about 9 p.m., one eastbound lane reopened.

According to OHGO.com, the closure was due to the crash.

The driver was heading to Fyda Freightliner for repairs behind the TA in Austintown when something caught fire

The detour around the closed portion of I-76 was SR 225 to U.S. 224 to SR 534.