Portion of I-680 closed after crash involving flatbed truck, car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Traffic is backed up on both lanes of I-680 after an accident involving an SUV and an overturned 18-wheel flatbed truck Monday afternoon.

It happened in the southbound lane of I-680, near the Market Street exit.

I-680 is closed in both directions between State Route 711 and U.S. 62, according to ODOT. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

The Mahoning Avenue bridge overlooking the accident was also damaged and is temporarily closed.

Preliminary observations by the Mahoning County Engineer’s Office did not see any sagging of the bridge.

They said ODOT bridges are made with a lot of safety redundancies, so taking out one pillar does not necessarily make the bridge unsafe.

Still, it will be closed until ODOT engineers from Akron make a final assessment.

The cause of the accident has not been determined.

The driver of the car seemed OK but was taken to the hospital.

