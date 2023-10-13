EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Annika Fore East Palestine golf outing continues to deliver help for the surrounding area.

Friday, a $35,000 check was given to start Camp Braveheart. It will be a place for first responders to unwind and where they can get assistance to help them cope with trauma.

It’s for any first responder. When they’ve been through a difficult emergency, they often share that nature, walking outdoors and fishing, help them recover.

“We can work with our first responders to help them get through those hard calls, things that people shouldn’t ever see or ever go through, said Kelly Hephner, with Camp Braveheart.

Camp Braveheart will be in the Lisbon area.