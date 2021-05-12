Port Authority talking air travel in Valley again, needs input

To help gauge the need, an electronic survey is being conducted

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Western Reserve Port Authority continues working to secure airline service for the local market.

To help gauge the need, an electronic survey is being conducted. The port authority is working with the Youngstown/Warren Regional Chamber to launch the survey on air travel activity among local business leaders.

The survey is designed to determine air passenger use, both pre-pandemic and anticipated post-pandemic. The information will support the Port Authority’s efforts in securing the right airline.

“Air service continues to be a need for local companies, as well as for the businesses we attract to the market,” said Sarah Boyarko, chief operating officer and senior vice president of Economic Development at the Regional Chamber. “Engaging the business community in this process is important to the Port Authority’s efforts. We’re always glad to support these opportunities.”

John Moliterno, chief executive officer at the Port, said they are interested in hearing from casual travelers as well.

“We want to accommodate our business leaders, leisure passengers and future growth opportunities in the Valley by supplying daily air passenger flights to destinations most in-demand. We are grateful to the Chamber for partnering in this promising effort,” he said.

The survey will be open until June 11. You can take here.