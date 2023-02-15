WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A major milestone was reached in Warren. A new industrial park was approved for the city.

The Western Reserve Porth Authority approved at its February board meeting the finalization of an agreement with West Warren Acquisition to build the West Warren Industrial Park at the site of an area of town known as Westlawn, encompassing the former Western Reserve school and Deemer Park.

The 86-acre industrial park will offer “state-of-the-art” manufacturing and warehouse space, according to the Western Reserve Port Authority.

The property is owned by the City of Warren and Warren City Schools and is three miles from key state routes and downtown Warren.

The port authority said the parcel is “shovel ready.” Construction is expected to begin soon.