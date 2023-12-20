YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A big check for a big donation was awarded Wednesday in Youngstown to invest in the area’s future.

Commissioners from both Mahoning and Trumbull County pledged $ 1 million each for “Valley Vision 20-50.” The Western Reserve Port Authority voted to accept the check and will now administer the funds to be used as seed money for several local agencies. Those behind the plan say this will ensure future economic development and job growth across the region for many years to come.

The money will also be shared with the Eastgate Regional Council of Governments, the Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber, the Youngstown Foundation and Mahoning Valley Partners.

