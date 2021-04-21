Popular Youngstown summer event returns this year

The venue has changed but music will be back in the air

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There will be music events in Youngstown this Summer.

The Jazz in the Park season will start Sunday, July 18. It got in one show last year before having to shut down due to the coronavirus.

Jazz in the Park has a new home at Wick Park due to COVID-19 capacity regulations and public safety.

The shows will be Sunday afternoons starting at 3 p.m. and run through Labor Day.

“It’s a value-added event for the community because they have now come together with people that they might not ever come together with in normal everyday life,” said musician and pastor Jeff Green.

The Jazz in the Park Summer Series will also include the Youngstown Jazzfest, which will be held at the Youngstown Amphitheatre.