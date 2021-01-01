Popular Youngstown BBQ finds new home with another local business

After growing and becoming a well-known barbecue in the city, Space Kat is making some changes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Just over three years ago, the small kitchen in the back of the Draught House bar in downtown Youngstown opened up as Space Kat.

After growing and becoming a well-known barbecue in the city, Space Kat is making some changes, including where you can find them.

“The goal was to serve great food. I moved back here from Texas, dragged my little smoker behind my truck and parked in the parking lot. I just wanted to cook great food and bring Youngstown something different,” said owner Jack Zizzo.

Since then, the smokers have gotten bigger and so has the business.

“We usually come here on Thursdays but sometimes we will come twice a week on other days, and it’s packed all the time,” said customer Zane Massarelli.

Zizzo said he is surprised by how popular his food has gotten.

“I knew that if I just worked at it, I would become successful,” he said.

Now, that popularity and growth are taking Zizzo and his BBQ to a new home up the street and around the corner to an old church that is the Noble Creature Caskhouse.

Both Zizzo and Noble Creature owner Ira Gehart started their businesses in 2017.

“Jack approached us, and we were like absolutely. Let’s do it,” Gehart said.

Whether its the Draught Haus or a Caskhouse, customers say they plan to follow.

“Of course, wherever they go, we will be there for sure,” Massarelli said.

And one more thing, you won’t hear the words Space Kat much longer. It will now be called Zizzo BBQ.

“I’m kinda stoked about that. That is something as I came up in the BBQ industry, you put your name on your BBQ restaurant,” Zizzo said.

No word yet on if anything else will be going into the back of Draught Haus, but you can expect Zizzo BBQ to be open in Noble Creature sometime this month.