(WKBN) — One of Youngstown’s most popular rock bands from the ’70s through the ’90s will once again play a concert next week in Warren.

Left End came onto the music scene in the early 1970s with their Kiss-like costumes and Alice Cooper-like antics.

The reunion concert will take place on Saturday, March 11 at 8 p.m. at Packard Music Hall.

All of the original members will be there, except for lead singer Dennis T. Menass, who died nine years ago.

“We were there the night Dennis passed away and one of the last things he said to us was, ‘You gotta keep the music going. Don’t let our stuff die,'” said drummer Patsy Palombo.

Palombo says there won’t be any crazy costumes at the Packard concert, but there will be a few typical Left End antics.