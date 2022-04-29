CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the annual Wine For Hope fundraiser and wine tasting event was back.

Friday night marked the 10th anniversary of The Hope Foundation of the Mahoning Valley’s signature event.

Our very own sports reporter Josh Frketic served as the master of ceremonies.

The sold-out crowd spent the night at Waypoint 4180 raising money for children and their families right here in our community.

“We have the opportunity to do a great impact. The money comes in and goes right back into the community,” said Anthony Spano, founder/executive director of The Hope Foundation.

Both the 2020 and 2022 honorees were recognized. The 2021 honorees were previously recognized.

Guests were also treated to dinner, several auctions and a 50/50 raffle.