POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A few of the Valley’s Summer Italian festivals won’t be the same this summer. An act that’s been playing for decades will be missed.

Dominic Tocco & Brotherhood have become a staple in Youngstown. For over 60 years, the group has performed at various fundraisers, concerts and festivals.

Tocco is well known for performing at the Brier Hill Italian Fest, but the group won’t be on the stage this year. Tocco sat down with WKBN 27 First News inside his Poland home to explain what he’s been going through the past few months. Throat cancer has forced him to cancel all of his shows this summer.

“They scoped me, and they said you’ve got a tumor on the back of your throat. We think it might be cancerous, so that kind of really smacks ya. It just scares the hell out of ya,” Tocco said. “I asked him do you think we could put this off until January? And they said no because it spreads real quick.”

After being treated for viruses for the past few months, Tocco knew something more serious was going on. He was never a smoker and always cared for his voice. The diagnosis came as a shock to him.

“I was always worried about keeping my voice strong and to keep it still, being able to sing after 60 years. It was working, but all of a sudden, this one here came out of the blue and surprised me,” Tocco said.

Doctors told Tocco where he performed could be the cause.

“Secondhand smoke. Years ago, the smoking was allowed. We played six to seven nights a week in these clubs and being up high and taking deep breaths, it was like I might as well smoke two packs a day,” Tocco said.

Tocco will be driving back and forth to the Cleveland Clinic five days a week for radiation. One of the days will include chemo.

“I’ll go seven weeks, and after the seven weeks, they assess you again. Then, that should actually do it. But he said sometimes the side effects last a little longer, so we will see. Play it one day at a time,” Tocco said.

Tocco says having the support of the community has been wonderful. He’s taking things day by day, and he’s not sure about when or if he’ll return to the stage.

