Popular Trumbull County game expands to free mobile pass

(WYTV) – Trumbull County Tourism is expanding its popular “Where’s Wally?” campaign. What was once something to follow on Facebook is now a free mobile pass.

This guide will take you around Trumbull County with the help of Wally.

All you do is check-in at eight different locations and answer questions along the way. Once you have completed the scavenger hunt, participants can claim their prize at a secret location.

Organizers say because of the uncertainty of the virus, they felt a virtual scavenger hunt was the perfect way to keep spirits up and connect with visitors and residents in a different way.

“We hope a lot of people use the pass, check in at each one of the locations and have some fun here in Trumbull County,” said Beth Kotwis Carmichael, executive director of Trumbull County Tourism.

Where’s Wally is more than just a mobile pass. He’s an actual beagle named Wally.

Trumbull County Tourism has “Where’s Wally?” plush toys for the first 200 people who complete the scavenger hunt.

For more information, visit Trumbull County Tourism’s website.