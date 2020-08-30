Popular truck event returns to Boardman for one day only

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – A popular truck event came back to Boardman Sunday after canceling this year’s events due to COVID-19.

Diesels and Donuts is typically held once a month at High Octane Coffee Company, and Sunday was the first day this year they were able to safely host the event.

Owner Joe Sylvester says the inside seating was closed as it has been every day, but they were happy to welcome everyone and their trucks back to enjoy the day.

“I think It’s important for everyone’s morale. You know, right now in society, it’s easy for everyone to feel that they’re alone, and I think this makes everyone feel like their friends are still out there and we’re still there for them,” said Sylvester.

After people spent time drinking coffee and seeing the different trucks, they went on a ride through Canfield.

Sunday’s event is the only one they plan to have this year.