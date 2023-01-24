STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A long-standing Struthers business has finally reopened its dining room after closing it for COVID-19.

The Elmton has had carry-out service but owners had trouble finding staff to reopen the dining room.

Tuesday night was the first night back and they were packed.

Customers said they are happy to see the business fully reopened.

“It’s been a tradition ever since we were little kids. Our families would always come here, mom and dad. They would order the pizza and the chicken,” said customer Frank Butch.

The Elmton originally opened in 1945.

It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 4-9 p.m.