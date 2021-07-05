Popular race kicks off Canfield parade

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fourth of July Parade kicked off with two races Monday.

The first was a lap around the Village Green for the kids followed by the Firecracker 4-mile Run.

There were many seasoned runners and some first-timers, too. But for everyone, it was a happy welcome back.

“It’s my 13th year. It’s just a lot of fun. People support each other, and the neighborhood’s out and everybody cheering you on. It’s just a really good time,” said Austintown runner Donna Danko.

Everyone was greeted with water at the finish line, while the kids got to take home some medals.