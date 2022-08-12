LAKE MILTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Arts and Crafts at the Beach is back at Lake Milton. It all starts Saturday.

It’s put on by the Lake Milton Women’s League.

Over 100 artists from around Ohio and Pennsylvania will be there.

The art show is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Women’s League, which helps fund projects around Lake Milton.

This year, a kayak is being auctioned off to raise money for a new gazebo.

Organizer Sue Lemon said the gazebo will be by the Town Hall.

“As you come into the lake area, it’ll be right there and it’ll be just like a focal point of our community,” she said.

Lemon said the gazebo will hold different community events, like holiday celebrations and live music.

She says construction will start within the next four weeks.

Arts and Crafts at the Beach runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.