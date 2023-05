BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — A popular deli chain is planning a grand opening in Boardman on Monday, May 15.

A McAlister’s Deli is opening on the corner of U.S. 224 and South Avenue at 10:30 a.m.

There will be free tea for the first group of customers on opening day and you can order online, in person, by phone or at their pick-up window.

McAlister’s joins the newly built plaza at that location.

Employees start training this Tuesday.

Kristen Hephner contributed to this report.