LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lutz Farm in Lordstown announced last year that they weren’t selling sweet corn for the 2021 season and now they have sold their sweet corn handling equipment to a Cortland farm.

Lutz Farms has sold its equipment to Eagle Ridge Farm, LLC in Cortland.

The Lutz family announced last year that they weren’t growing or selling sweet corn due to personal and business reasons and thanked their customers.

The Lutz family is still in the farming businesses, they said. and “will continue to support our great community.”

Eagle Ridge Farm in Cortland at 5210 Route 46. They expect to be open for sweet corn by the end of July, according to the farm’s website.