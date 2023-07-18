WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Larry the Cable Guy will appear at Warren Packard Music Hall this fall.

The performance “An Evening With: Larry the Cable Guy” is set for November 3. Tickets go on sale Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. online only with the password: PACKARD. Regular tickets go on sale Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com and the Packard Music Hall Box Office.

Ticket prices range from $35 to $99.75.

Larry the Cable Guy is billed as one of the top comedians in the county. He has created The Git-R-Done Foundation, which was named after his signature catchphrase and has donated more than $7 million to various charities.

“Remain Seated” is currently streaming on Netflix and Larry has appeared on the “Masked Singer.” He has also reprised the role of Mater for the Disney+ series “Cars on the Road.”

Larry is also a Billboard award winner and Grammy nominee.