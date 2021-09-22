Popular book sale back in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular book sale is back in Boardman, but you have to act fast. It’s only for one day.

It’s at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 19 Stadium Dr.

This year, the sale is only for one day — Wednesday, Sept. 22. The sale runs until 9 p.m.

Usually, the sale is over three days in the spring.

There is a $1 admission fee. Once inside, it’s only $5 for all the books you can fit in a bag.

If you buy new or unusual books, it’s $7.

The new format for Wednesday’s sale is because of the pandemic.

“We’ve had these books since 2018. We didn’t have a book sale last year or this year. We’re having this book sale as a big sale to get rid of what we have, and we’ll start fresh next year,” said volunteer Sue Maraffa.

All proceeds go to the church’s mission work.