YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A popular BBQ restaurant that announced it was setting up shop in Penguin City Brewery decided not to do it.

Cockeye BBQ and Creamery is based in Warren. Its second location inside Penguin City was slated to open in November, but those plans have changed.

Penguin City co-owner Aspasia Lyras-Bernacki says it “wasn’t the right time” for Cockeye.

“We are looking. We are actually talking to other restaurants right now that are interested in bringing food, so hopefully, we can make that announcement in 2023,” she said.

In the meantime, Penguin City is still hosting a variety of food trucks, which Bernacki says can be pulled inside for the winter.