NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) – The 70s jazz/rock band Blood, Sweat and Tears will play Westminster College this fall.

The show is set for Thursday, Oct. 12 in the Will W. Orr Auditorium.

Some top singles from the band include “God Bless This Child,” “Spinning Wheel,” and “You’ve Made Me So Very Happy.”

The band also received a Grammy for album of the year in the 1970s, beating out The Beatles’ “Abbey Road.”

Tickets can be purchased by contacting the Celebrity Series Box Office at 724-946-7354 or visiting www.westminster.edu/celebrity.

The concert is part of Westminster College’s “Celebrity Series.”