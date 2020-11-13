Pop-up library brings services to communities across Mahoning County

Since many schools have gone online, it allows the community a chance to have books to take home

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Children and adults had their chance to rent a book at a pop-up library. It’s an extension of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County.

Thursday, it were at the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown.

The pop-up library travels to different community areas. They have books, movies and video games that anyone can rent.

“Having them still enjoy all of this great stuff. I think it is beneficial, too. I know my kids, and I am sure lots of other families as well,” said Kristy Taylor, spokesperson for the library.

You can also get a library card at one of the pop-up library locations.