Pop-up COVID-19 testing, flu shots offered at Youngstown churches this fall

COVID-19 tests are free and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown City Health District, Ohio National Guard and local churches are offering drive-thru COVID-19 testing and flu shots at city churches in the upcoming months.

COVID-19 tests are free, and you do not have to have symptoms to get tested, according to Youngstown Health Commissioner Erin Bishop. Pre-registration is also not required.

Flu shots are $25 or free with your insurance card.

Masks must be worn at the pop-up events. If you don’t have a mask, one will be provided.

The following testings sites will be available:

Thursday, September 24
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Holy Trinity Missionary Baptist Church
505 Parkcliffe Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511

Thursday, October 1
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Congregation Rodef Sholom
1119 Elm Street, Youngstown, OH 44505

Thursday, October 8
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Union Baptist Church
528 Lincoln Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502

Thursday, October 15
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
New Covenant Church of the Nazarene
304 Matta Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509

Thursday, October 22
TBA

Thursday, October 29
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. John’s Episcopal Church
323 Wick Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44503

Thursday, November 5
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Christ Centered Church
3300 Hudson Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511

Thursday, November 12
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
St. Edwards Catholic Church
240 Tod Lane, Youngstown, OH 44504

Thursday, November 19
TBA

