Pop-up COVID-19 testing clinic held at Austintown church

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – People could get tested for COVID-19 Saturday morning at a free clinic in Austintown.

Bios Wellness Urgent Care and the National Guard worked together to test community members for COVID-19.

The free, walk-in clinic was held at Four Mile Run church. Organizers say they wanted to be a support for the local community.

“We wanted to make sure that everybody knew that testing is still available. People aren’t testing as much still because the vaccines are there but we wanted to make sure that there was an opportunity for testing to be done if people wanted to do so free of charge,” said Miquita Hosey, director of Bios Wellness Urgent Care.

Hosey says they may look into holding another testing clinic or a COVID-19 vaccine clinic in the future.