YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – If you are looking to get tested for COVID-19, the Ohio National Guard and Youngstown City Health District are offering free tests Thursday.

It’s happening at Dorothy Day House on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

You do not have to have symptoms to be tested.

There is no pre-registration.