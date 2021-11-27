Pop-up Christmas shop opens in downtown Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Small Business Saturday is a chance for mom and pop shops to cash in on the holiday shopping weekend.

Spruce is one of those small businesses. They have shops in Niles and Boardman but have opened a pop-up in downtown Youngstown.

It is their third annual downtown pop-up. They rented the old Frankle Brothers Cigar shop in 2019 and are back again this year.

“It’s been really encouraging to see as people are reinvesting in downtown and there’s thought there. That’s what we like to do here. We like to use this as a trial for us and retail downtown to see if this is something people want to do and com back downtown and shop,” said owner Nicholas Giancola.

The store is open Thursday through Saturday until Dec. 20.