WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Trumbull County Board of Elections has an urgent need for poll workers for Tuesday’s election on Ohio Issue 1.

Director Stephanie Penrose said the board needs poll workers for all parts of Trumbull County. They need Democrats, Republicans and non-party workers.

They will work from about 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. The pay is around $150.

There is a training session people must attend.

Those interested can call the Trumbull County Board of Elections at 330-369-4050 for more information or to sign up.