STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — It was a night of celebration for those of Polish descent.

Saturday was the Youngstown Polish Night at St. Nick’s Great Hall in Struthers, put on by the Krakusy Society.

There was plenty of home-cooked Polish food and drinks for the first Polka Party. The Polka Family Band — a Grammy-nominated band from Pennsylvania — played for the crowd.

Justin Homer is the head bartender and said they were expecting a big turnout.

“We’ve got messages from people from Pennsylvania, from Michigan, from Maryland, to come to Struthers, Ohio, to come to listen to this polka band and this great event,” Homer said.

When First News was there, about 250 people were at the event.

Tino DiCenso contributed to this report.