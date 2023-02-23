EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) — Two national American politicians have arrived in East Palestine less than 24 hours after Trump made an appearance.

According to multiple reports, former U.S. representative Tulsi Gabbard and former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani appeared in East Palestine on Thursday.

Giuliani was seen in East Palestine Thursday morning where he talked with First News and residents.

Gabbard tweeted the following earlier Thursday morning:

“I spent the day in East Palestine, Ohio with inspiring residents who have faced this toxic catastrophe with resilience and hope, despite lack of support from our leaders and federal govt. I had Deja vu seeing the American people need to beg our leaders for basic support in times of disaster, exposing how little they care about us.”

