Polish Youngstown celebrate before Lent begins next week

This was the 9th year that Polish Youngstown has hosted the event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Lent is almost here and many are preparing to give something up, but before that happens, Polish Youngstown made sure they had one more night of indulging.

They hosted locals of all cultures at the Youngstown Country Club Sunday night in a celebration.

Guests enjoyed food and drinks, but the big feature was the vodka tasting.

It’s a traditional Polish celebration, but the night catered to everyone.

“What’s nice about this event is that people from other cultures really enjoy this event because it’s a celebration. It is a party. It is a great time. We always educate people on the different vodkas we provide, but it’s just a fun night out. It really is, no matter what your culture, it is a really great event,” said the co-founder of Polish Youngstown Agata Khoury.

The Lenten season this year begins on Wednesday, February 26.