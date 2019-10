Categories included traditional and non-traditional pierogis, as well as best pierogi dessert

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – In honor of National Pierogi Day, Polish Youngstown held it’s third annual pierogi contest at Rhine Haus Bier Hall downtown.

The contest invited amateurs and business owners to submit three dozen of their best pinchers for judging.

Each winner walked away with prizes and the title of Youngstown’s Best Pierogi Maker.