Police: Youngstown mom accused of beating son set police car on fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown police said a woman who beat up her son set the back seat of a cruiser on fire during her arrest.

Officers responded to an argument between neighbors in the 100 block of S. Portland Ave. around 9:15 Sunday night.

When police got there, they said they found 32-year-old Nakeei Hudson, who was only wearing a T-shirt, arguing loudly and intensely with three other women.

They said Hudson smelled like alcohol, slurred her words and was walking unsteadily.

One of the other women told officers Hudson beat up her own son with her fists and a pipe. The woman said the boy was screaming and begging Hudson to stop. Police did not say how old he is.

He ran away to neighbors for help, who said Hudson started punching and kicking them, while yelling obscenities.

Hudson told police she never hit her son. They asked her why her shirt was covered in blood and she said it was because he punched himself in the face, according to the report.

The boy was taken to the hospital.

The officer who wrote up the report said he was on the phone with Children Services when he heard another officer yell for help.

He then saw the police cruiser on fire and the officer trying to get Hudson out of the back seat, according to the report. Police said Hudson was completely naked at this point.

Officers got a fire extinguisher to put it out.

Police said Hudson had a lighter and set her T-shirt on fire while sitting in the back seat of the cruiser.

Officers said she was only wearing a T-shirt at the time and the T-shirt had no pockets, so they’re not sure where she got the lighter.

Hudson was taken to the hospital, though officers said she continued to be aggressive with police and paramedics.

Hudson is expected to be charged with domestic violence and arson. She was booked in the Mahoning County Jail on Monday.