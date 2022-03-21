GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A Youngstown man is facing a felony vehicular assault charge stemming from what started as an argument at a repair shop.

Lamar Adams was arraigned in Girard Municipal court Monday morning.

His bond was set at $5,000.

Adams is accused of hitting a man with his truck after an argument over work done on it.

According to a police report the incident happened on Feb. 22.

A witness told investigators Adams hit the man with the plow, pinning him between the bracket and front bumper and took off.

The victim suffered multiple injuries including a fractured rib and dislocated hip.

According to a police report, Adams told officers he felt extra work was done on his vehicle without being told of it first, and he left because he was scared.