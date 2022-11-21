SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police from several townships in southern Mahoning County are working together to find whoever’s responsible for a rash of burglaries and break-ins.

Detectives in Springfield Township say they’ve had half a dozen incidents since mid-September and perhaps a dozen more where thieves apparently left without taking anything.

Investigators say there have been incidents in both Poland and Beaver Townships. In nearly every case, suspects had little trouble gaining entry.

“Cars were unlocked even garages were unlocked. They’d go into outbuildings, attached garages, and detached garages. We did have one vehicle where they forced the door open,” said Det. Gus Lolakis.

Police confirm they did search a house in Springfield over the weekend and managed to recover some items they say may have been stolen.

At this point. no one’s been arrested and the investigation continues.