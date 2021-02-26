Police working to connect car set on fire in Youngstown with Austintown bank robbery

The suspect was picked up near the fire station on Midlothian Boulevard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police believe a suspect in a bank robbery Friday in Austintown ditched a car in Youngstown, set it on fire and took off.

Police said someone walked into the Premiere Bank on Kirk Road in Austintown at about 4 p.m. and robbed it.

No one was hurt, but the suspect took off.

Two and half hours later, police were called to the intersection of Windsor Avenue and Loveland Road for a report of a car on fire.

The car fit the description of the one used in the bank robbery.

The man who ran away from the car fit the description of the bank robbery suspect. He was caught a few blocks away walking along Midlothian Boulevard, near the fire station.

Police have not released the suspect’s name or if he is being charged with the bank robbery.