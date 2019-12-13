Police: Woman threatened to bomb police station after car towed in Warren

Police said after a traffic stop, Edmond called 911 several times, yelling at dispatchers

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Police said a woman called 911, threatening to blow up the police station after her car was towed in Warren after a traffic stop.

Police said they pulled over 26-year-old Porsha Edmond after spotting her speeding on South Street Thursday night.

According to a police report, the brake light on the vehicle wasn’t working, and the tags on the vehicle were expired. Police said Edmond didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

Upon telling Edmond that her vehicle would have to be towed, an officer said Edmond began screaming. The officer handed Edmond her citation at which the Edmond accused the officer of being racist, according to the report.

Police said after the officer left the area, Edmond then called 911 several times, yelling at dispatchers. She said she wasn’t going to stop calling 911 and threatened to throw a bomb at the police station, according to the report.

Police found her in the area of W. Market Street near Mulberry Avenue, where she was arrested on making terroristic threats and misuse of 911 charges.