Police: Woman in jail after leading officers on high-speed chase into Champion

TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WYTV) – An Orwell woman is in jail after deputies said she led them on a high-speed chase in northern Trumbull County over the weekend.

Allyson Long, 22, is charged with failure to comply and resisting arrest, among several traffic violations.

Trumbull County sheriff’s deputies said she led them on a ten-mile chase from North Bloomfield to Champion on State Route 45.

Deputies first tried pulling her over near Norton Lane.

“A deputy came up behind a vehicle — couldn’t read the license plate, had a loud exhaust,” said Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich. “Tried to initiate a traffic stop. The vehicle slowed but did not stop, and then accelerated.”

Investigators said the Ford SUV took off, heading south. At one point, they said it crossed over into the northbound lanes.

Deputies said Long was going 89 miles per hour on SR 45.

“I don’t believe she’s had any professional training to drive at that speed on that road, not to mention she didn’t have a driver’s license,” Dragovich said.

Troopers set up stop sticks on the road near SR 305. Deputies said when the SUV came to a stop near Gertrude Street, Long took off running behind houses on Mahoning Avenue.

She was arrested shortly after behind Champion Skate, where deputies said she was hiding under some shelves.

Deputies said she had an active warrant on a domestic violence charge out of Warren Municipal Court.

“It was a good stop to initiate, it was a good apprehension and, fortunately, nobody was injured,” Dragovich said. “That’s the one teaching point for the public in incidents like this. Comply. Stop.”