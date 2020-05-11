Police: Woman found shot inside SUV on I-680 was in rental car

Police said Monday an SUV that was found Sunday with a woman inside who was shot to death was a rental vehicle

Chief Of Detectives Capt. Brad Blackburn said the rental agreement was in the name of the victim who was found at about 11 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes of Interstate 680 near the Cooper Street exit.

Blackburn said detectives know who the victim is, but he deferred releasing her name until it is released by the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office.

Blackburn said they believe the SUV was on the side of the freeway for five or six hours before it was found by a trooper with the Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

When the trooper went to check the vehicle, he found the victim.

It appears the woman was shot inside the vehicle, but Blackburn said it is not clear if she was shot at that spot or somewhere else before the suspect abandoned the SUV.

The woman’s death is the 12th homicide in Youngstown this year. In 2019 Youngstown had 20 homicides.