Police: Woman dies in Newton Falls structure fire

Fire crews and police were called to the scene at the 300 block of Oak Knoll Street around 5:30 p.m.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WYTV) – Officials say one person is dead after a structure fire broke out in Newton Falls Sunday evening.

According to Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler, a 42-year-old Kelly Reese was trapped on the second floor of the home and passed away in the fire.

There was no one else home at the time.

Officials said the fire was contained to the front of the single-family home when they arrived.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

“We’ll let the state fire marshal be the lead on the investigation and allow them to investigate the fire, so we’ll try to come up with some preliminary information,” said Douglas Theobald, chief of the Newton Falls Joint Fire District.

Editor’s note: This story previously stated that the victim was 77 years old. We regret the error.