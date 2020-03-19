Closings and delays
Police: Weathersfield man charged with fatally shooting roommate

Payne was video arraigned Thursday morning on a $1 million bond

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A man is charged with murder after police were called to a fatal shooting in Weathersfield Wednesday night.

Ian Payne, 29, of Weathersfield, was taken to the Trumbull County Jail.

According to the 911 call, Payne told dispatchers that the 27-year-old victim was his roommate.

Weathersfield Township police were called to a home on the 100 block of Barcelona Drive around 11:25 p.m. When officers arrived, they said the victim was deceased.

The Trumbull County Homicide Task Force and the Trumbull County Coroner’s Office is helping with the investigation.

Payne was arraigned by video Thursday morning on a $1 million bond.

Weathersfield home Barcelona Drive where murder took place.
Site of fatal shooting in Weathersfield.

