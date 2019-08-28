Police: Warren’s asst. law director takes down robber

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – An assistant law director for the city of Warren found himself in the middle of a crime Tuesday.

According to a police report, Assistant Law Director Nick Graham just got his morning coffee at the Garfield Convenient Food Mart on Garfield Drive when he saw a man run out of the store with the clerk chasing him.

Graham got into his car and followed the man onto East Market Street, showed him his badge and ordered him to the ground. Graham said the man threw down a pack of cigarettes.

As Graham was holding the man on the ground, the man lifted his shirt to reveal a knife and told Graham to take it, according to a police report.

“It was just instinct. I mean, it just kicked in and I was going to follow him and hopefully get the police to stop him, but since I was the first one there I just had to do what I had to do,” said Graham.

Back at the store, the clerk told police that the man, later identified as 20-year-old Conner McKenney, of Warren, came into the store to buy cigarettes but his card was declined. McKenney told the clerk that he was going to get some cash but grabbed the cigarettes instead and took off, the reported stated.

McKenney is charged with robbery and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was ordered not to have contact with Garfield Convenient Food Mart and his bond was set at $7,500.