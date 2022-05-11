WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- Police arrested a Warren mom after they said that she assaulted an advocate for a victim in a previous case Monday morning.

Reports said that Yolanda Adair was arrested after she was yelling at the victim’s advocate about the victim that was with her in the Warren Municipal Court office.

Police said that Adair was causing a disturbance and wouldn’t leave the office. Reports said that she had to push the victim’s advocate to get into the office.

Reports said that Prosecutor Nick Graham witnessed the aftermath of this incident and ordered security to arrest her. Adair has been charged with assault. She is in the Trumbull County Jail.

Adair was charged with child endangering on Friday and was involved in a shooting last month.