Police: Warren man ‘trying to prove a point’ now accused of throwing eggs at jail

When police arrived, Christopher Heltzel was trying to hide with an egg carton in his hand

by: Nadine Grimley

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – A Warren man is being accused of throwing eggs at the Trumbull County Jail Monday night.

A curfew was in place, but 44-year-old Christopher Heltzel was out past it.

Deputies say it wasn’t much of a scramble — Heltzel was trying to hide with an egg carton in his hand.

Heltzel told them he was trying to prove a point.

“We have cameras, we have radios. In all likelihood, you’re not going to get away with it. So he wanted to prove a point. I don’t know that he proved his point. We arrested him and he went to jail,” said Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

Heltzel will hear the charges against him in court this Wednesday.

