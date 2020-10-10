Police: Warren man jailed, facing charges of rape and burglary from incident in August

Justin Cruz was booked into the jail Thursday morning on an active warrant

(WYTV) – A Warren man is in the Trumbull County Jail on charges stemming from an investigation out of Liberty.

He’s facing charges of rape, burglary, domestic violence, disrupting public services, criminal damaging and unlawful restraint.

Court records show the alleged offense took place back on Aug. 8.

Cruz was video arraigned in Girard Municipal Court on Friday, where his bond was set at $250,000.

The judge ordered he not have any contact with the victim should he post it.

He’s due back in court on Oct. 14 for a preliminary hearing.