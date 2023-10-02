HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Two communities in the Valley reported a string of vehicle break-ins over the weekend. While the incidents have not been linked as related, police are warning residents to be vigilant.

The Howland Township Police Department posted a warning saying that thefts were reported in the Foxcroft neighborhood on Trefeathen and Micawber drives in the timeframe of late Saturday night to early Sunday morning.

The thefts occurred in unlocked vehicles, the post stated.

Howland police are asking anyone with home security cameras who may have caught footage of thefts to contact the department at 330-856-5555 and ask to speak with a detective.

In Poland Township, multiple thefts from unlocked vehicles were reported on the north end of the township, according to a post from the police department.

Those thefts happened Sunday night into early Monday morning. Investigators arrested four people in connection to the thefts.

The investigation continues and additional arrests are likely, according to Poland Township Police.

Tips to avoid vehicle break-ins:

Lock your car;

Do not leave the following in your car: Spare keys; Money, credit cards, or IDs; Firearms; Vehicle registration which contains your address (you get two copies, one of which does not have your address listed); Other valuables



Also, park under a bright light, make sure that there is lighting around your house, and think about installing security cameras.