GOSHEN TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Local law enforcement is aware of a possible protest at some area farms.

The Goshen Township Police Department got a warning from the Ohio Farm Bureau.

Animal activists may be targeting certain farms this weekend.

Police will be watching out for them. They ask you not to engage with protesters in any way but instead, call police at 330-332-0547 option 1 for nonemergencies or 911 for an emergency.